Earnings Per Share Outlook For 2025 Raised To DKK 77-84
|Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)
| Q1-3
2025
| Q1-3
2024
| Index
25/24
| Q3
2025
| Q2
2025
| Q1
2025
| Q4
2024
| Q3
2024
|Net interest income
|6,629
|7,275
|91
|2,187
|2,204
|2,238
|2,269
|2,356
|Net fee and commission income
|2,073
|1,836
|113
|689
|658
|726
|902
|627
|Value adjustments
|956
|891
|107
|511
|263
|182
|172
|453
|Other income
|202
|168
|120
|33
|118
|51
|12
|11
|Income from operating lease (net)
|82
|137
|60
|19
|31
|32
|31
|32
|Core income
|9,942
|10,307
|96
|3,439
|3,274
|3,229
|3,386
|3,479
|Core expenses
|4,732
|4,768
|99
|1,537
|1,662
|1,533
|1,634
|1,608
|Core profit before loan impairment charges
|5,210
|5,539
|94
|1,902
|1,612
|1,696
|1,752
|1,871
|Loan impairment charges
|-22
|13
|-
|25
|-113
|66
|8
|-82
|Core profit
|5,232
|5,526
|95
|1,877
|1,725
|1,630
|1,744
|1,953
|Investment portfolio earnings
|127
|19
|668
|52
|7
|68
|-33
|6
|Pre-tax profit before non-recurring items
|5,359
|5,545
|97
|1,929
|1,732
|1,698
|1,711
|1,959
|Non-recurring items, Handelsbanken DK/PFA Bank
|0
|-73
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-18
|-33
|Pre-tax profit
|5,359
|5,472
|98
|1,929
|1,732
|1,698
|1,693
|1,926
|Tax
|1,367
|1,428
|96
|474
|451
|442
|425
|505
|Net profit for the period
|3,992
|4,044
|99
|1,455
|1,281
|1,256
|1,268
|1,421
|Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital, recognised on equity
|198
|195
|102
|67
|66
|65
|66
|66
|Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn)
|Loans and advances
|572.9
|557.7
|103
|572.9
|574.3
|566.9
|567.2
|557.7
|- of which mortgage loans
|375.9
|361.2
|104
|375.9
|372.2
|366.7
|365.8
|361.2
|- of which bank loans
|140.4
|143.6
|98
|140.4
|141.6
|144.7
|144.7
|143.6
|- of which repo loans
|56.6
|52.9
|107
|56.6
|60.5
|55.5
|56.7
|52.9
|Bonds and shares, etc.
|114.7
|104.3
|110
|114.7
|110.8
|109.0
|98.7
|104.3
|Total assets
|745.1
|765.2
|97
|745.1
|766.8
|782.3
|750.2
|765.2
|Deposits
|201.3
|209.4
|96
|201.3
|197.1
|198.5
|198.9
|209.4
|- of which bank deposits
|190.5
|196.0
|97
|190.5
|189.7
|191.1
|190.2
|196.0
|- of which repo and triparty deposits
|10.8
|13.4
|81
|10.8
|7.4
|7.4
|8.7
|13.4
|Issued bonds at fair value
|368.9
|360.9
|102
|368.9
|368.4
|368.4
|362.2
|360.9
|Issued bonds at amortised cost
|53.2
|77.4
|69
|53.2
|64.0
|65.9
|66.6
|77.4
|Subordinated debt
|11.4
|7.7
|148
|11.4
|7.7
|7.7
|7.6
|7.7
|Holders of AT1 capital
|4.9
|4.9
|100
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|Shareholders' equity
|46.7
|44.5
|105
|46.7
|46.0
|45.3
|45.7
|44.5
Jyske Bank's Interim Financial Report for Q1-Q3 2025 is expected to be published on 29 October 2025.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Corporate announcement 20251009
