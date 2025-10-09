Spartan Capital Releases Q3 2025 Performance Overview And Technical Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is pleased to announce the publication of its Q3 2025 Performance Overview and Technical Outlook. Authored by market strategist Gianpaolo Raffo, the report provides an in-depth examination of macroeconomic conditions, equity indices, sector movements, and technical analysis for the third quarter of 2025.

Released on October 03, 2025, the report offers a thorough snapshot of Q3 performance, including S&P 500 price changes, leadership rotation in sector performance, and the impact of economic indicators on market sentiment. Among the highlights, the analysis details the Russell 2000's 12.02% quarterly gain, the NASDAQ Composite's 11.24% increase, and the S&P 500's 7.81% advance, alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 5.22% rise. Sector leadership was driven by Information Technology (+14%) and Communication Services (+11.6%), while gold (+16%) and silver (+29%) recorded standout gains, maintaining their position as some of the top-performing assets of 2025.

“Our latest Q3 analysis reflects a dynamic market landscape influenced by both domestic and global macroeconomic variables,” stated Gianpaolo Raffo.“Through our detailed technical and macro-level breakdown, we aim to help clients interpret key drivers of market direction and prepare strategically for the coming quarter.”

Spartan Capital remains committed to excellence in financial research and client guidance. With data-driven commentary and sector-specific insights, the Q3 2025 report reinforces Spartan Capital's role in supporting institutional and high-net-worth investors.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB) is a full-service financial firm offering tailored investment solutions for individual and institutional clients. With deep capital markets expertise and a personalized approach, Spartan Capital and its CEO, John Lowry , continue to provide leadership and insight in today's evolving financial landscape.

