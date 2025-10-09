403
Epsilon's ETS Platform Enhances Trade Capture Lifecycle At Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York
EINPresswire/ -- Epsilon Technologies Group announced today that the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY) is now live with Epsilon’s ETS as the trade capture platform for its Advances, Borrowings, and Derivatives.
The FHLBNY has utilized ETS as part of a strategic enhancement of its trade management process. In addition to advances – the funding that the FHLBNY lends to its members – all of its debt issuance and derivative transactions are now powered by ETS.
“This implementation supports our constant effort to improve the value we deliver to our members and our cooperative,” said Michael Radziemski, Chief Information Officer of the FHLBNY. “With its ease of use, configurability, and integration capabilities, ETS has enabled us to deliver impactful upgrades to our core business processes. These allow us to minimize manual data entry, maximize automated reconciliation, and boost automation in trade management. As a result, we aim to expedite our product offerings and improve operational efficiency, delivering even better service to our members.”
Designed from the ground up for the Federal Home Loan Banks and small-to-mid-sized financial institutions, ETS provides a unified view of the majority of their balance sheet positions, enhancing support for subledger, hedge accounting, and analytics.
“We are delivering on our promise of a modern, scalable, and efficient implementation to our FHLBank partner,” said Debashis Sen, CEO of Epsilon. “Going forward, we will be expanding ETS to bring ever greater value.”
About Epsilon Technologies Group
Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, GSEs, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group’s deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal as licensed products, and various innovative, bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of independent consulting services, including implementation, advisory, AI, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.
To learn more about Epsilon, ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal, visit .
