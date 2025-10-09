PhD candidate, Sociological and Anthropological Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

Dr. Karine Coen-Sanchez is a sociologist who studies how culture, identity, and policy intersect in Canada. Her research focuses on Afro-Caribbean communities and how they navigate what she calls polite racism-the subtle, everyday expressions of racial bias that shape social life. She has developed an analytical model that reimagines social and cultural capital through the lens of resistance and multiple identities, bringing forward new ways to understand connection and agency in a racialized society.

2019–present PhD candidate, University of Ottawa

Experience