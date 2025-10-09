Climate Green Melbourne Empowers Homeowners With The New Cheaper Home Batteries Program

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 9, 2025 2:30 am - Under the scheme, the rebate is applied directly at the time of installation through Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs). This means customers get their discount immediately - with no delays or lengthy paperwork.

Climate Green Melbourne, an accredited provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program, proudly announces the rollout of the Cheaper Home Batteries Program, helping homeowners across Victoria access affordable solar battery installations with substantial federal and state rebates.

This initiative aligns with the Australian Government's Clean Energy Transition Plan, which makes home battery systems more accessible to households, small businesses, and community organisations. Through this program, eligible Victorians can receive up to 30% off the total cost of an approved solar battery installation - a saving that can amount to $18,500 or more per system depending on capacity.

“Our mission has always been to make clean energy affordable and achievable for every Melbourne household,” said Ravi Regmi, spokesperson for Climate Green Melbourne.“With the Cheaper Home Batteries Program, we're not just reducing upfront costs - we're helping families take control of their energy future with smarter, greener solutions.”

Under the program, rebates are applied directly at the point of installation, so customers experience instant savings without waiting for reimbursement. The discount is calculated through Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs) - ensuring transparency and immediate financial benefit.

The federal rebate, currently valued at around $372 per kWh of storage capacity, is available for systems ranging between 5kWh and 50kWh, covering both residential and small commercial setups. The program encourages households to combine solar panels with battery storage for maximum efficiency, reliability, and energy independence.

Program Highlights:

Save up to 30% on battery system installation

Eligible for both residential and business properties

Covers 5–50 kWh batteries connected to solar PV systems

VPP-capable and CEC-approved products only

No income limits or application quotas - rebates available nationwide

Why Homeowners Are Choosing Climate Green:

Climate Green Melbourne is a trusted accredited VEU and Solar Victoria provider with years of experience in solar, air conditioning, and energy-efficient home upgrades. By combining expert installation, government rebate handling, and customer-focused service, the company ensures a smooth and affordable transition to renewable power.

The new Cheaper Home Batteries Program complements Climate Green's wider portfolio of energy solutions - including solar panels, heat pumps, and electrification upgrades - empowering homeowners to lower their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

About Climate Green Melbourne

Climate Green Melbourne, operated by Sustainable Engineering Victoria Pty Ltd (ABN 33 665 075 114), is an accredited energy solutions provider specialising in sustainable home upgrades. With a commitment to quality, compliance, and affordability, Climate Green has become one of Victoria's most trusted names in renewable energy and electrification.

