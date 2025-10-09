403
Shoolini University Secures 3rd Rank in India and Retains Top 500 Global Position in THE World University Rankings 2026
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Solan, 9 October 2025: Shoolini University has once again earned global distinction in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, retaining its position among the Top 500 universities worldwide. The University has been placed in the 401–500 band globally out of 2,191 participating institutions, securing the #3 position in India among 128 ranked universities. It has also achieved an impressive #135 global rank in Research Quality, reaffirming its standing as one of India’s most research-intensive and innovation-driven private universities.
Only four Indian universities have been featured in the Top 500 globally: IISc Bangalore (#201–250), Saveetha Institute of Medical & Technical Sciences (#351–400), Shoolini University (#401–500), and Jamia Millia Islamia (#401–500). This remarkable achievement marks the third time in four years that Shoolini University has been ranked among the Top 500 globally by THE, reflecting its consistent rise in academic and research excellence. Notably, India now has the second highest number of ranked universities globally, behind only the US.
Commenting on the achievement, Prof. P.K. Khosla, Founder and Chancellor of Shoolini University, said, “It is a proud moment for Shoolini University to be ranked among the Top 500 universities globally for the third time in four years. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, researchers, and students. We remain committed to fostering excellence in education and research, and to preparing our students to make a meaningful impact both in India and across the world.”
Prof. Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor, Shoolini University, said, “This recognition reflects Shoolini University’s commitment to quality education and meaningful research. It inspires us to keep innovating and providing our students with opportunities to excel globally.”
The ranking highlights Shoolini University’s unwavering commitment to high-quality education, world-class research, innovation, and sustainability in higher education. With a strong emphasis on global partnerships, interdisciplinary learning, and impactful research, Shoolini University continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading institutions making a mark on the global academic landscape.
About Shoolini University
Shoolini University, nestled in the serene foothills of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its research-driven approach and consistently ranks among India's top private universities. It has been recognized as India's No. 1 Private University in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026 and Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2025 and as a Top 100 NIRF University in 2024, further distinguished by its NAAC A+ accreditation.
Shoolini is home to a vibrant community of passionate researchers, diligent students and dedicated faculty. The university is deeply committed to sustainability with a 100% solar-powered campus that recycles every drop of water and implements sustainable practices to minimize its ecological footprint.
