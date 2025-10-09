MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AutoScheduler is the Decision Agent That Runs the Warehouse

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler , a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making today announces that the company has won the CSCMP 3V Business Innovation Award. The awards recognize innovative uses of Art Mesher's 3V's Framework (Visibility, Variability, Velocity) in supply chains. Kunj Pandya, Head of Product at AutoScheduler, gave the winning presentation and accepted the award on behalf of the company at a live awards ceremony held last night at the CSCMP EDGE 2025 Conference.

Finalists presented their innovative uses of the 3V's Framework in a 7-minute session in the Innovation Theatre at the CSCMP Conference. Kunj Pandya spoke about Warehouse Decision Agent , the first AI-powered coordination assistant explicitly designed for warehouses.

“In today's hyper-competitive, disruption-prone supply chain environment, speed, accuracy, and adaptability are non-negotiable, yet many warehouses still operate in reactive modes, hindered by siloed systems, static planning processes, and limited real-time visibility,” says Keith Moore, CEO of“This is where our Warehouse Decision Agent steps in to unify systems with visibility, optimization to keep flows steady, and acceleration of every decision in real-time.”

“This recognition celebrates how AutoScheduler is transforming warehouse operations through AI-driven orchestration and decision automation,” says Kunj Pandya, Head of Product at“The Warehouse Decision Agent was designed to help warehouse teams run smarter with more adaptive operations and faster decision-making. I am thrilled we won this prestigious award!”

With the Warehouse Decision Agent from warehouses gain:



Visibility in action – With harmonized systems, businesses see everything, understand instantly, and act confidently. With visibility, managers can see who is doing the work, what tasks they should perform, when to start and end, and where they should do it.

Variability in action – AutoScheduler offers dynamic re-sequencing, adaptive labor allocation, and resilient workflow. When trucks are late or lines go down, AutoScheduler adjusts the plan by instantly reordering tasks and updating dock priorities. Instead of pausing operations, AutoScheduler keeps product, labor, and automation synchronized, ensuring every minute counts. Velocity in action – The Warehouse Decision Agent provides real-time orchestration, decision communication, and human + machine collaboration. It orchestrates labor, inventory, docks, automation, and space in real-time across production and fulfillment. Leaders stay in command while the Agent handles the chaos – updating plans, communicating changes, and freeing workers to focus on what matters most.



The Warehouse Decision Agent is deployed with leading companies, which have seen a 12% increase in labor productivity, a 30% increase in automation productivity, a 42% decrease in short shipping, and improved on-time delivery, as well as a 96% decrease in administrative costs.

The Warehouse Decision Agent officially launched on October 7, 2025 .

