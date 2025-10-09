The American Kidney Fund And The American Heart Association Collaborate To Raise Awareness About The Connection Between Kidney Disease And Heart Disease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) is proud to announce that they are a collaborator of the American Heart Association's Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Health InitiativeTM. Through this collaboration, AKF and the Heart Association will raise awareness and knowledge about the connection between kidney disease and cardiovascular (heart) disease, two parts of a health condition called cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome .

CKM syndrome was defined in a 2023 American Heart Association presidential advisory as a health condition made up of heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity, leading to poor health outcomes. AKF and the Heart Association will work together to improve quality of care for patients at risk for or living with CKM syndrome, addressing unmet needs for individuals managing their overall CKM health and helping people live healthier lives.

“The connection between the heart and kidneys makes this collaboration especially fitting,” said Pranav Garimella, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer of the American Kidney Fund.“Kidney disease and heart disease are both among the top 10 causes of death in the U.S., and nearly 90% of Americans live with at least one CKM condition. This scale of disease risk highlights the urgent need to raise awareness about CKM syndrome, promote early detection, and drive timely interventions to improve long-term health outcomes . ”

People with heart disease have an increased risk of getting other health conditions, such as kidney disease and type 2 diabetes. Likewise, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes increase the risk of getting heart disease. Obesity is linked as a risk factor for heart disease, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

“Kidney health has often been overlooked until serious complications arise. With CKM health we want people to better understand that kidney health is connected to overall health-affecting your heart, your risk for diabetes and more. We know we can help people avoid those troubles with screening and early action,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., FAHA, the American Heart Association's chief medical officer for prevention.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

