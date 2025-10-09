Michelle's Above And Beyond Cleaning Celebrates 24 Years Of Service In Plymouth And Bristol Counties

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Michelle Burns - CEO"Founded in 2001, Michelle and crew are celebrating 24 years in business!

Michelle's Above and Beyond Cleaning, a long-standing small business rooted in Bridgewater, MA, is marking its 24th anniversary of serving families and businesses throughout Plymouth and Bristol Counties. Founded in 2001 by Michelle Burns, the company began with a simple vision: to provide reliable, consistent cleaning services that support the daily lives of local residents. Over the past two decades, that vision has grown into a trusted name recognized for its dedication to thoroughness, professionalism, and community connection.

This anniversary reflects not only the company's longevity but also the resilience and adaptability of small, family-run businesses in New England. Through economic challenges, shifting customer needs, and even the unprecedented conditions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Michelle's Above and Beyond Cleaning continued to deliver steady support to households across the region. The business has also expanded its offerings to meet evolving standards, including deep cleaning services, home cleanouts, seasonal cleanings, and specialized solutions tailored to families balancing work, school, and health demands. The 24-year milestone offers a moment to recognize both loyal clients who have relied on these services and the local workforce who have carried them out.

Beyond its day-to-day operations, the company has maintained strong community ties by supporting residents in need and contributing to local initiatives. Michelle Burns, who continues to personally lead the business, emphasized that the success of Above and Beyond Cleaning is built on relationships:“This milestone is not just about years in business, but about the families we've met, the trust we've earned, and the communities we've been proud to serve.” As the company looks ahead to its 25th year, it remains committed to adapting to new technologies, maintaining sustainable practices, and continuing to provide the kind of dependable home and business cleaning services that residents in Plymouth and Bristol Counties have come to count on.