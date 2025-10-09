Zelensky Welcomes Progress Toward Peace In Middle East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky wrote this in a post on X , according to Ukrinform.

“It is important that the prospect of establishing lasting peace in the Middle East is drawing closer to being realized. This matters not only for that one region, but for the whole world. An agreement is moving forward that could help everyone. If violence and war are halted in one part of the world, global security increases for all,” the post reads.

The President expressed hope that the Israeli hostages, held for over two years, would be released and there would be no more victims in Gaza.

“And we hope that global efforts will likewise be sufficient to achieve real peace for our country, in our region. Russia remains the largest source of war and terror in the world today, and we expect just and firm international pressure on this aggressor to bring about lasting peace and guaranteed security,” Zelensky added.

Ukraine welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war, calls for its swift implementation

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had announced on his social media platform Truth Social that Israel and Hamas representatives had agreed to implement the first phase of a U.S.-proposed peace plan.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine