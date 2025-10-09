Jacques Hartmann is Professor of International Law and Human Rights at the University of Dundee. His research explores global security, human rights, and the role of international law in addressing contemporary challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.