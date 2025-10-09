$500,000 Energy Creates Scholarship Returns - One Of Canada's Largest And Most Inclusive Awards Empowering Students To Shape The Nation's Energy Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Energy Creates Scholarship, one of Canada's largest and most inclusive youth awards, is back for a second year, offering five full-tuition scholarships worth up to $100,000 each. The program invites Canadians aged 15 to 25 to share their ideas, art, and innovations on how Canada can lead the world toward a balanced and responsible energy future.

Through creative expression, students are encouraged to explore and learn about the Canadian energy sector - its vital role in powering communities, driving economic growth, advancing technology, and contributing to global energy security. The initiative highlights how Canada's leadership depends on developing conventional energy, renewables, and emerging technologies responsibly and collaboratively.

This year's theme,“Energy Poverty,” challenges participants to consider how access to reliable, affordable energy transforms lives - from heating homes in northern communities to enabling education and opportunity in developing nations.

"This is not a scholarship for top marks, it's for bold ideas and individual expression," said Mathew Embry, founder of Energy Creates."We want to hear from students who are problem solvers, innovators, and creators. These are the people Canada will need to strengthen and evolve its energy sector as we work to end energy poverty at home and abroad."









Now entering its second year, Energy Creates has already engaged thousands of students nationwide in this vital conversation. Submissions are reviewed by an independent panel of judges, and last year's entries were some of the most imaginative and insightful reflections on energy, sustainability, and innovation seen from young Canadians.

Visitors to can view last year's winning projects and explore an online gallery of runner-up submissions, showcasing the extraordinary creativity and talent of students across the country.

“Energy Creates is about more than scholarships,” added Embry.“It's about inspiring young Canadians to see energy as opportunity and helping our country become a true global energy superpower built on innovation, responsibility, and compassion.”

The deadline for submissions is February 15, 2026 . Students can learn more, explore the gallery, and apply at .

