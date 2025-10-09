Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sharps Technology Partners With Coinbase To Manage Solana Holdings Worth $447 Million

Sharps Technology Partners With Coinbase To Manage Solana Holdings Worth $447 Million


2025-10-09 09:00:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Sharps Technology (STSS) announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Coinbase to help manage its growing Solana (SOL) holdings, which now total over two million tokens.

Solana's price gained 1.2% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $223 – the only cryptocurrency among the top 10 by market capitalization in the green during early morning trade. At Solana's current price, Sharp's holdings are worth around $447 million.

Through the partnership, Sharps will use Coinbase Prime for secure custody and over-the-counter trading of its Solana assets.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Other Major Cryptocurrencies Dip Ahead Of Powell's Speech Amid Rising Dollar

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN09102025007385015968ID1110173285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search