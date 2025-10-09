Sharps Technology Partners With Coinbase To Manage Solana Holdings Worth $447 Million
Sharps Technology (STSS) announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Coinbase to help manage its growing Solana (SOL) holdings, which now total over two million tokens.
Solana's price gained 1.2% in the last 24 hours, trading at around $223 – the only cryptocurrency among the top 10 by market capitalization in the green during early morning trade. At Solana's current price, Sharp's holdings are worth around $447 million.
Through the partnership, Sharps will use Coinbase Prime for secure custody and over-the-counter trading of its Solana assets.
