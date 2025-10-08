Coca-Cola To Introduce Mini Cans In US Convenience Stores For Budget And Calorie-Conscious Consumers

MENAFN - Live Mint) Coca-Cola is set to launch mini 7.5-ounce single-serve cans of some of its sodas in US convenience stores early next year, hoping to attract cash-strapped and calorie-conscious consumers with the smaller and more affordable option.

Reuters reported that the soft drink maker's introduction of the new single-serve mini cans is a direct effort to make Coke products more accessible amid choppy demand in the United States.

Addressing health concerns and affordability

According to Joel Bishop, the company's president of commercial leadership for Coca-Cola's North American operating unit, the goal is“Affordability and recruitment.” These new cans are intended to fill a gap; as Bishop noted,“There's not a lot of under-$2 offerings.”

The suggested retail price for an individual mini can is $1.29. Furthermore, the smaller size addresses calorie concerns, with each can containing 90 calories, a significant reduction compared to the 240 calories found in the 20-ounce plastic bottle, the company's most popular offering in convenience stores.

| Donald Trump claims Coca-Cola will switch to real cane sugar in United States| Coca-Cola Sites Were Among Secret Targets of EU Antitrust Raids

The mini lineup will include Coke Zero Sugar, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Fanta and other new flavors. Diet Coke will also be sold in the single-serve cans in US regions where the product has strong popularity, Bishop said. Larger packs of mini cans are already available in grocery and big box stores like Costco and Kroger.

Launch of Cane sugar-sweetened Coca-Cola

Later this year, Atlanta-based Coke will also introduce glass bottles of Coca-Cola soda sweetened with cane sugar, moving away from the high fructose corn syrup used in the standard US product.

This announcement comes after President Donald Trump mentioned this summer that Coke would introduce the cane sugar-sweetened fizzy drink.

This move addresses long-standing consumer demand as US consumers have often sought out the so-called "Mexican" Coke which uses cane sugar and is widely perceived to have a preferable flavor.

Context behind the launch of recent launches

The new product rollout occurs as Coke has experienced uneven demand for its sodas in the US. Much of its recent sales increases have been primarily driven by price hikes rather than volume growth. A recent slowdown in spending by Hispanic consumers has been noted as a contributing factor to the choppy demand.

| Coca-Cola drops sweet surprise after Trump's viral demand: Cane sugar coke is co

The Interest in the can sugar has also been amplified as Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has blamed high fructose corn syrup for playing a role in chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

However, medical professionals generally advise limiting all added sugar in diets without identifying a significant difference between high fructose corn syrup and cane sugar in terms of health impact, Reuters reported.