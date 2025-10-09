Hungarian Author Wins 2025 Nobel Prize In Literature: Who Is László Krasznahorkai? Know All About 'Master Of Apocalypse'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai on Thursday (October 9)“for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.”

Who is László Krasznahorkai? 'Master of the apocalypse'

László Krasznahorkai was born in 1954 in the small town of Gyula in southeast Hungary, near the Romanian border.

A similar remote rural area is the scene of Krasznahorkai's first novel 'Sátántangó', published in 1985 ( 'Satantango', 2012 ), which was a literary sensation in Hungar and the author's breakthrough work.

American critic Susan Sontag had crowned Krasznahorkai contemporary literature's 'master of the apocalypse'. This was after she read the author's second book Az ellenállás melankóliája (1989; The Melancholy of Resistance, 1998) .

The Nobel Prize Committee described Krasznahorkai as a "great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess."

"But there are more strings to his bow, and he soon looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone. The result is a string of works inspired by the deep-seated impressions left by his journeys to China and Japan," his biography read.

1. The Melancholy of Resistance – translated from the Hungarian by George Szirtes; Translation of: Az ellenállás melankóliája

2. War & War – translated from the Hungarian by Georges Szirtes; Translation of: Háború és háború

3. Animalinside – translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet; Translation of: ÁllatVanBent

4. Satantango – translated from the Hungarian by George Szirtes; Translation of: Sátántangó

5. The Bill: For Palma Vecchio, at Venice

6. Seiobo There Below – translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet; Translation of: Seiobo járt odalent

7. Destruction and Sorrow Beneath the Heavens : Reportage / translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet; Translation of: Rombolás és bánat az Ég alatt

8. The Last Wolf and Herman – translated from the Hungarian by George Szirtes and John Batki; Translation of: Az utolsó farkas

9. The Manhattan Project : A Literary Diary Presented as Twelve Chance Encounters or Coincidences / alongside a photographic essay by Ornan Rotem ; translated from the Hungarian by John Batki; Translation of: A Manhattan-terv

10. The World Goes On – translated from the Hungarian by John Bátki, Ottilie Mulzet and George Szirtes; Translation of: Megy a világ

11. Baron Wenckheim's Homecoming – translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet; Translation of: Báró Wenckheim hazatér

12. Spadework for a Palace : Entering the Madness of Others – translated from the Hungarian by John Batki; Translation of: Aprómunka egy palotáért

13. Chasing Homer : Good Luck, and Nothing Else : Odysseus's Cave / with art by Max Neumann ; with music by Szilveszter Miklós ; translated from the Hungarian by John Batki; Translation of: Mindig Homérosznak : jó szerencse, semmi más : Odisejeva Spilja

14. A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East – translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet; Translation of: Északról hegy, Délről tó, Nyugatról utak, Keletről folyó

15. Herscht 07769 : A Novel – translated from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulze; Translation of: Herscht 07769 : Florian Herscht Bach-regénye