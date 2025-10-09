Halle Bailey To Release Debut Solo Album This Month
She rose to prominence as one half of the Chloe x Halle duo with her sister Chloe Bailey, reports 'Female First UK'.
She recently confirmed her album 'Love? Or Something Like It' will be released on October 24. She took to her Instagram, and wrote,“Love? or something like it, my debut album. A story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after. out 10/24. this one means everything to me. (sic)".
As per 'Female First UK”, in a video shared with her followers, the singer appears in a red tulle dress and narrates the beginning of her story.
She said, "Once upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love. She believed everyone belonged to someone, soul for soul. All she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was it ever possible? And here's what happened”.
Earlier this year, Halle released solo singles Braveface and Back and Forth, alongside with a collaboration with Leon Thomas on Rather Be Alone on the Heel deluxe edition of his Mutt LP. With her sister Chloe, she dropped The Kids Are Alright in 2018, following it up with Ungodly Hour two years later. Her sibling has released two solo albums to date - 2023's 'In Pieces' and the follow-up 'Trouble In Paradise' the following year, but Halle previously insisted they're not done making music together.
Speaking as Chloe prepared to drop her debut LP, she told Popsugar, "My sister and I are very, very excited to work on our new album together, as well as just let these amazing solo projects come out for both of us”.
The sisters are each other's biggest supporters.
