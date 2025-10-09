403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FinTech Brands Shine on Ro’hanSpace’s ProDigi DOOH Network at GFF 2025
(MENAFN- Value360india) Mumbai, October 9, 2025: RoshanSpace Brandcom made a notable brand partnership presence at the th edition of Global Fintech Fest (GFF 2025) at Jio World Centre, BKC, Mumbai, through its ProDigi DOOH Network. GFF stands as a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and transformation in the dynamic world of financial technology. RoshanSpace amplified the visibility and recall of top FinTech players like ConvIn, FinBox, and Zoho by turning key urban spaces into dynamic storytelling platforms.
Strategically placed along the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Western Express Highway (W.E.H), and the approach to G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the ProDigi network captured the attention of thousands of event visitors and professionals commuting t’rough the city’s key arterial routes.
Through its premium assets in heavy traffic areas, new formats, and experiential DOOH combinations, RoshanSpace provides FinTech players a distinct combination of visibility, credibility, and engagement. Not only do these campaigns break through digital noise, but they also bu—ld brand recall — placing sponsoring FinTech players right at the cutting edge of iconic visibility in one of the world's most vibrant financial centres.
"Brand’s media campaigns, when fuelled by DOOH strategic placement, become a storytelling platform. At GFF 2025, our ProDigi DOOH Network showcased how FinTech brands can leverage this platform to break through the clutter and connect meaningfully wit audiences," said Junaid Shaikh, M.D, RoshanSpace Brandcom.
Through this partnership, the ProDigi DOOH Network continues to lead the way for effective brand storytelling by commemorating the intersection of FinTech, AI, and Digital Out-of-Home, addressing elite attendees at #GFF2025.
Strategically placed along the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Western Express Highway (W.E.H), and the approach to G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the ProDigi network captured the attention of thousands of event visitors and professionals commuting t’rough the city’s key arterial routes.
Through its premium assets in heavy traffic areas, new formats, and experiential DOOH combinations, RoshanSpace provides FinTech players a distinct combination of visibility, credibility, and engagement. Not only do these campaigns break through digital noise, but they also bu—ld brand recall — placing sponsoring FinTech players right at the cutting edge of iconic visibility in one of the world's most vibrant financial centres.
"Brand’s media campaigns, when fuelled by DOOH strategic placement, become a storytelling platform. At GFF 2025, our ProDigi DOOH Network showcased how FinTech brands can leverage this platform to break through the clutter and connect meaningfully wit audiences," said Junaid Shaikh, M.D, RoshanSpace Brandcom.
Through this partnership, the ProDigi DOOH Network continues to lead the way for effective brand storytelling by commemorating the intersection of FinTech, AI, and Digital Out-of-Home, addressing elite attendees at #GFF2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment