Ministry, Parkinson's Association Discuss Enhancing Patient Access To Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) – The Ministry of Social Development and the Parkinson's Care Association discussed mechanisms to enhance patients' access to services within the ministry's programs and development plans.According to a statement issued by the association on Thursday, the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters and attended by a delegation from the association, featured the presentation of a working paper outlining the key challenges facing Parkinson's patients in Jordan. The paper also highlighted ongoing efforts in health, social, and rehabilitation care, as well as initiatives aimed at raising awareness and supporting and empowering patients' families.Secretary General of the Ministry of Social Development Barq Damour underlined the ministry's commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities, including those with Parkinson's disease, within the framework of comprehensive social development policies. He commended the association's role in serving Parkinson's patients and urged the continuation of efforts to enhance the quality of services provided.Damour also stressed that the ministry views the association as an active partner in the national social care and protection system.For their part, members of the delegation underlined the association's commitment to maintaining cooperation with the ministry to further empower and support Parkinson's patients.