Producer Price Index Drops 0.54% In First Eight Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- The Department of Statistics released its monthly report on the General Industrial Producer Price Index (PPI), showing a 0.54 percent decline during the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.On a monthly basis, the PPI dropped by 0.75 percent in August compared with the same month of 2024, and by 0.46 percent compared with July of this year. The base year has been updated from 2010 to 2018 (2018=100).Accordingly, the PPI for the first eight months of 2025 reached 106.81 points, compared with 107.38 points for the same period of 2024.The August index stood at 106.56 points, down from 107.37 points in August 2024, and slightly below 107.05 points recorded in July 2025.Comparing cumulative data for the first eight months of 2025 with the same period in 2024, prices of manufacturing industries representing 88.74 percent of the total weight fell by 0.80 percent, while extractive industries rose by 2.37 percent (5.36 percent weight) and electricity prices increased by 0.84 percent (5.91 percent weight).The monthly decline in August compared with August 2024 was mainly driven by a 1.43 percent drop in manufacturing prices, offset by a 9.60 percent rise in extractive industry prices and a 0.57 percent increase in electricity prices.Month-on-month, the August index decreased due to a 0.60 percent decline in manufacturing and a 0.64 percent drop in electricity prices, while extractive industries rose by 2.03 percent.