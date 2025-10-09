Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India-UK Trade Pact To Boost Msmes, Create Stability In Volatile World: Modi

India-UK Trade Pact To Boost Msmes, Create Stability In Volatile World: Modi


2025-10-09 07:05:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Photo Credit-X @NARENDRA MODI

New Delhi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the India-UK free trade pact will boost MSMEs and create jobs, and exuded confidence that the target of doubling bilateral trade will be achieved ahead of the target date of 2030.

Addressing a CEO forum along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Modi said the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the UK will provide stability at a time when the world is witnessing instability.

“Today, India-UK bilateral trade stands at USD 56 billion. I am confident that the target of doubling it would be achieved ahead of the scheduled deadline of 2030,” Modi said.

Modi also said that nine UK universities will open campuses in India.

In his address, Starmer asked industry leaders from India and UK to list out what the governments of both the countries could do to remove barriers stopping them from capitalising on opportunities.

“We want to support you to maximize the potential in relation to this trade agreement,” Starmer said, adding that there has been a 6 billion pound boost in trade and investment in the three months since the CETA was signed in July.

MENAFN09102025000215011059ID1110172650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search