Asante Announces Details Of Its Shareholder Meeting And The Availability Of Proxy Materials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE | GSE: ASG | OTCQX: ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") informs its shareholders that, in light of the current Canada Post national labour strike (the " Strike "), all proxy-related materials for the upcoming meeting of shareholders (the“ Meeting ”) have been filed on SEDAR+ () under the Company's issuer profile and have also been posted to the Company's website ( Certain key information in respect of the Meeting is as follows:

Date, Time and Location of the Meeting



Date and Time: The Meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Location: In person at 100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5X 1A4.



Matters to be Voted on at the Meeting

In addition to receiving the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, together with related auditor's report thereon, shareholders will be invited to vote on the following matters at the Meeting:

to fix the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at seven (7);to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;to appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor;to consider, and, if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution of shareholders approving and ratifying the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, and all unallocated options, rights and entitlements thereunder;to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution of shareholders approving and ratifying the Company's employee share purchase plan; andto transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Due to the ongoing Strike, there is some uncertainty regarding the Company's ability to deliver all proxy-related materials to shareholders residing in Canada in advance of the Meeting. Accordingly, the Company encourages shareholders to access the form of proxy, voting instruction form, management information circular and other proxy-related documents (collectively, the " Meeting Materials ") electronically on SEDAR+ () under the Company's issuer profile and on the Company's website ( or by scanning the QR code above). The Strike is not expected to impact the delivery of Meeting Materials by courier to non-Canadian shareholders. The Company encourages all shareholders to review these Meeting Materials.

Instructions for Registered Shareholders

If your common shares of Asante (the " Shares ") are represented by a physical certificate or direct registration system advice, you may vote your Shares as follows:



Internet: To vote your Shares through the internet, go to and enter the 15-digit control number printed on your form of proxy and follow the instructions on the screen.

Telephone: To vote your Shares by telephone, call 1-866-732-8683 (toll free). Proxy: To vote your Shares by proxy, you must complete, date and sign a form of proxy and return it by mail, hand delivery or fax to Computershare Investor Services Inc., in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy. Shareholders voting by proxy must do so no later than Friday, October 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time)



Instructions for Beneficial Shareholders

If your Shares are held by or registered in the name of a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, trustee, clearing agency or other similar intermediary, please contact such intermediary and follow their instructions to ensure your Shares are properly voted at the Meeting.

Assistance

For assistance in obtaining control numbers and submitting votes or to request copies of any Meeting Materials, shareholders may contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, at 1-877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or call collect outside North America at 416-304-0211 or by email at ....

Shareholder may also request assistance or copies of Meeting Materials by contacting Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's transfer agent and registrar, by email at ... or by telephone at 1-800-564-6253.

The Meeting will be held on October 21, 2025, and votes must be submitted by 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, October 17, 2025.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at

For further information, please contact:

Dave Anthony, President & CEO

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

Tel: +1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

Email: ...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the timing of the Meeting, the Company's ability to deliver Meeting Materials to non-Canadian holders, and the Strike impacting the delivery of Meeting Materials. These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the impact of inflation and disruptions to the global, regional and local supply chains; tonnage of mineralized material to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; risks related to increased barriers to trade, including tariffs and duties; ore grades and recoveries; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour- related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to mineral properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations, including contractual rights from third parties and adjacent property owners; whether the Company is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital, to sustain our business and operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the duration and effect of local and world-wide inflationary pressures and the potential for economic recessions; fluctuations in the price of gold; fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships and claims by local communities; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, risks relating to expropriation; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business and growth strategies, and those risk factors identified in the Company's management's discussions and analysis and the most recent annual information form. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR (). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the securities exchanges on which the Company is listed, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC, the TSX Venture Exchange nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.