Intracom Telecom And Neptuno Revolutionize Fiber To The Home-Like Service In Puerto Rico

EINPresswire/ -- Intracom Telecom , a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the supply of its state-of-the-art mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution to Neptuno, one of the largest and most comprehensive wireless broadband service providers in Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands (USVI). Neptuno is the largest owner of 28 GHz spectrum assets in its markets.

Within the framework of this contract, Neptuno is deploying Intracom Telecom’s unique mmWave Hybrid Massive Beamforming System to connecting enterprise subscribers in Puerto Rico faster and more reliably than with aerial fiber. It is noteworthy that Intracom Telecom has been supplying its wireless technology to Neptuno since 2017.

Operators and WISPs can now extend ultra–high-speed broadband to hard-to-reach homes and businesses without the cost or delays of fiber deployment. With Intracom Telecom’s WiBAS™ PtMP technology, subscribers enjoy fiber-like speeds of up to 2.4 Gbps and reliable service even in locations where buried or aerial fiber is often disrupted by construction or weather damage. The system, operating in the 28 GHz mmWave band, connects users up to 5 miles from the cell center and a terminal can be installed in under 30 minutes. Each WiBAS™ G5 Smart Base Station delivers industry-beating capacity for up to 120 subscribers, ensuring consistently high performance even during peak hours.

Pedro Andrés, President and CEO of Neptuno, said: "Our business customers’ bandwidth needs are constantly growing thus requiring 5G connectivity speeds. Intracom Telecom’s point-to-Multipoint FWA platform allows connectivity with Gigabit performance for our business subscribers and enables new broadband services. These features played a key role in our decision to further strengthen our collaboration with Intracom Telecom.”

Kyriakos Vergos, CEO of Intracom Telecom USA, stated: “We are delighted to see this strategic relationship with Neptuno go from strength to strength. All these years, our goal remains the same, to equip Neptuno with the latest FWA technology in order to connect their subscribers with high quality broadband connectivity. With the growing demand from customers for Gigabit connectivity, Intracom Telecom’s FWA technology becomes the perfect match for WISPs and spectrum owners supporting their growth as they move towards 5G and beyond.”

