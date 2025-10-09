403
Silver's New Record High: The Story Behind The Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver burst to a new nominal record near $49.6 per ounce this week, topping its 2011 peak and capping a rally powered by two stories at once: a rush for safety and a squeeze in real-world supply.
The front-page story is simple. Investors are seeking protection from geopolitical shocks and a slower global economy, and they're buying precious metals.
As gold set fresh records, silver followed, with momentum traders and exchange-traded funds amplifying the move.
Lower real interest rates-markets expect easier policy ahead-make non-yielding assets like silver more attractive, and the dollar backdrop has been less of a headwind.
The story behind the story is what makes this surge different from past spikes. Silver is no longer just a haven or a speculative trade; it's a workhorse metal in the energy transition.
More than half of demand now comes from industry, led by solar panels, electric vehicles, advanced electronics and power-grid gear. That demand has risen steadily while mine supply has struggled to keep pace.
Silver's New Record High: The Story Behind the Surge
Silver is mostly produced as a by-product of lead, zinc and copper mining, which means output doesn't jump simply because silver prices do.
Meanwhile, inventories in key vaults and on futures exchanges have been drawn down, leaving fewer readily available bars when investor demand surges.
Those fundamentals tighten the spring. With above-ground stocks thinner, new ETF inflows or short covering can move price quickly.
A narrowing gold-silver ratio has added fuel, pulling in“catch-up” buyers who view silver as undervalued relative to gold.
The test now is durability. If rate-cut expectations hold, industrial orders stay firm, and inventories remain tight, silver has room to build a base above its old ceiling.
But this market is famous for sharp reversals, especially around the psychologically heavy $50 mark.
Bottom line: Silver's record isn't just fear buying-it's the intersection of haven demand and a multi-year, industry-driven squeeze in a metal the clean-energy world keeps needing more of.
