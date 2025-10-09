403
Colombians In Ukraine: Petro's Warning, Moscow's Reply, And The Human Cost
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, used X this week to urge Colombian nationals serving with Ukrainian forces to come home. He said many were lured by private intermediaries, used as cannon fodder, and treated as an“inferior race.”
Within hours, Russia's embassy in Bogotá publicly applauded his stance and warned Colombians that the war offers only“two outcomes: one tragic, the other prison.” The result: an online post turned into a diplomatic flashpoint.
Behind the headline is a quieter story that has been building for months. Colombians-some ex-military, others with no combat background-have traveled to Ukraine seeking steady pay and a clear mission.
Many signed short-term contracts after seeing ads or hearing from middlemen. Several later said the paperwork was in a language they could not read and that quitting was far harder than joining.
A group has alleged that 35 Colombians were held after refusing to keep fighting. One named recruit, Enerlín Esteban Osten Cuadrado, described being transferred without explanation, beaten, and photographed without consent.
Colombians Face Risks in Foreign Volunteer Recruitment for Ukraine
Ukraine's military has openly accepted foreign volunteers through formal contracts, which place recruits under Ukrainian military law.
That does not, however, answer the growing complaints about recruiting practices, pay disputes, exit procedures, and alleged mistreatment when soldiers try to leave. Petro also suggested some recruitment was steered from Miami, though he did not identify specific firms.
This matters far beyond Bogotá. For families across Latin America, the risk is stark: men drawn by promised wages into a distant, grinding war.
For governments, the episode raises urgent questions about how to regulate foreign fighting, protect citizens' rights abroad, and prosecute abusive recruiters.
For diplomacy, Petro's wording-welcomed by Moscow and sure to irritate Kyiv-complicates consular work precisely when some Colombians say they want out. The story behind the story is simple: a gap between the promise and the reality of war.
Until there is transparent contracting, clear exit paths, and accountable recruiting, that gap will keep swallowing young Latin Americans who thought they were buying opportunity and discovered, too late, that the small print was written on a battlefield.
