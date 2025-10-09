Azimut Confirms Extensive High-Grade Lithium Surface Discovery On Wabamisk East Property, James Bay Region, Quebec
|An initial 50% interest in three properties from Azimut (Wabamisk East, Corvet and Kaanaayaa) by funding $25 million in exploration expenditures and by making cash payments totalling $1.7 million before December 31, 2028 ($800,000 already paid). Azimut is the operator during this phase.
|An additional 20% interest under a second option phase with further work expenditures of $60 million . Rio Tinto will act as the operator during this phase.
Azimut retains the right to be funded to the production stage by way of a secured loan from Rio Tinto by granting Rio Tinto an additional 5% interest in the Wabamisk East, Corvet and Kaanaayaa properties, for a total interest of 75%. Azimut would then retain a 25% funded-to-production interest.
About Azimut
Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec, controlling strategic land positions for gold, copper, nickel and lithium. Azimut is concurrently advancing several high-potential projects:
- Wabamisk (100% Azimut): drilling results are pending for the Fortin Zone (antimony-gold) and will be reported as soon as they are received; drilling is in progress on the Rosa Zone (gold). Elmer (100% Azimut): the Patwon gold deposit is at the resource stage (311,200 oz Indicated and 513,900 oz Inferredv) and an internal scoping study is in progress; a field assessment is underway on the K2 claim block. Wabamisk East (Rio Tinto option): a comprehensive field evaluation is underway on the Lithos North and South (lithium) targets prior to drilling. Kukamas (KGHM option): drilling results are pending for the Perseus Zone (nickel-copper-PGE) and will be reported as soon as they are received.
In addition, Azimut holds an important position in an emerging lithium district with its Galinée discovery, a joint venture project with SOQUEM.
Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet.
Azimut has two strategic investors among its shareholders, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Centerra Gold Inc. , which hold approximately 11% and 9.9%, respectively, of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.
Contact and Information
Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO
Tel.: (450) 646-3015
Jonathan Rosset, Vice President Corporate Development
Tel.: (604) 202-7531
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events related to the Wabamisk East Property. To the extent that any statements in this press release contain information that is not historical, the statements are essentially forward-looking and are often identified by words such as“consider”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“estimate”,“intend”,“project”,“plan”,“potential”,“suggest” and“believe”. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause such differences, particularly volatility and sensitivity to market metal prices, the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, imprecision in reserve estimates, recoveries of gold and other metals, environmental risks including increased regulatory burdens, unexpected geological conditions, adverse mining conditions, community and non-governmental organization actions, changes in government regulations and policies, including laws and policies, global outbreaks of infectious diseases, and failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, as well as other development and operating risks. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required to do so by applicable securities laws. The reader is directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in our most recent Annual Report filed on SEDAR+ for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
i Azimut and Rio Tinto Expand Previous Agreements to Include Lithium Rights on Wabamisk East Property, James Bay Region, Quebec
ii Azimut and Rio Tinto Sign Agreements for the Corvet and Kaanaayaa Lithium Properties, James Bay Region, Quebec
iii Azimut Resumes Drilling to Expand the Antimony-Gold Zone on the Wabamisk Property, James Bay Region, Québec, Canada
iv Azimut Starts Drilling High-Grade Gold Zone at Wabamisk, James Bay Region, Québec
v Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Patwon Deposit, Elmer Property, Québec, Canada , prepared by Martin Perron, P.Eng., Chafana Hamed Sako, P.Geo., Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo. and Simon Boudreau, P.Eng. of InnovExplo Inc., dated January 4, 2024. The initial MRE comprises Indicated resources of 311,200 ounces in 4.99 million tonnes grading 1.93 g/t Au and Inferred resources of 513,900 ounces in 8.22 million tonnes grading 1.94 g/t Au.
Legal Disclaimer:
