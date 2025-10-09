Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Promises Govt Job For One Member Of Every Family If Voted To Power

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday made a major promise, stating that if his party forms the next government in Bihar, one member of every family in the state will be given a government job, irrespective of age, caste, or community.

Addressing the media in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said the proposal was made after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, and was scientifically researched and practically feasible.

“We have made this important promise after the announcement of the election date. It is feasible and based on intense research. Once results are declared on November 14 and our government is formed, we will enact a law within 20 days to provide one government job per family in Bihar,” the RJD leader said.

Taking a sharp dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that in the last 20 years, the Nitish-NDA government has failed to provide jobs.

“When I was in power for 17 months, I fulfilled my 2020 election promise by giving five lakh government jobs. However, I am not satisfied with that and want to ensure that every family in Bihar has at least one government employee,” he added.

The RJD leader further said that providing government jobs would automatically address issues like housing and social security.

“The NDA government talks about giving stipends to the unemployed, but avoids providing jobs. Whatever I promised earlier has been copied by them. They lack vision,” Yadav remarked.

Tejashwi also attacked the ruling coalition over law and order and economic distress, asserting that his party's return to power would mark a turning point.

“For 20 years, the Nitish government has only given insecurity to the people of Bihar. After November 14, when our government is formed, the celebration of Bihar (Jashn of Bihar) will begin,” he said.

He concluded by promising a transparent and accountable government:“I will work for five years with truth, honesty, and perfection to build a new Bihar.”