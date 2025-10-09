Cti Welcomes Dr. Luis F. Quintero To Advisory Board, Strengthening Focus On Oil & Gas And Frack & Produced Water

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading provider of advanced fluid processing and water treatment technologies, today announced the addition ofto its, as the Company strengthens its focus on

We are continuously exploring new applications of our technology for frack and produced water treatment, as this represents one of the fastest-growing segments in the oil & gas industry. Dr. Quintero brings not only the technical expertise and leadership required to address these challenges, but also the international experience and industry network to open doors for CTi in key markets.

Dr. Quintero is a globally recognized Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Petrophysics, Production Management, and Water Management , with more than 40 years of international experience across 30+ countries . Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held senior leadership and advisory roles at Halliburton, Schlumberger , and multiple international operators, where he advised some of the world's leading energy companies, including Chevron, BP, ARAMCO, PETRONAS, Sonangol, ENI, and Ecopetrol.

A former President of the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts (SPWLA) and SPE Distinguished Lecturer (2021–2022) , Dr. Quintero has authored 25+ international technical papers and holds 8 U.S. patents related to water flow evaluation, wellbore diagnostics, and production optimization.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Quintero to our team,” said Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. “His unparalleled expertise in water management, reservoir engineering, and field development adds significant depth to our technical capabilities as we continue to grow in the frack and produced water sector.”

Collaborative Leadership in Water

Dr. Quintero will work closely with Duane Germenis , one of Cavitation's recent strategic team members, to accelerate the company's initiatives in addressing the challenges of produced water treatment and reuse. Their combined experience and industry networks will help position Cavitation Technologies at the forefront of sustainable solutions for one of the energy industry's most pressing environmental and operational challenges.

“ CTi's chemical-free technology stands out as a unique solution for the oil & gas industry - offering operators a way to remain compliant with increasingly strict regulations, reduce their environmental footprint, and lower production costs. I am committed to leveraging my global experience and network to bring new opportunities that will support the Company's business growth and international expansion,” added Dr. Quintero.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT), is a leading ESG company that designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide. The technology is designed for fluid processing across multiple industries: water treatment and remediation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, edible oil refining, renewable fuels, alcoholic beverages enhancement, PFAS removal, and now, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure.

Our core products are Nano Reactor® systems, with scalable capacities ranging from 10 to 500 gallons per minute (GPM), and our latest advancement, Cavitation Non-Thermal PlasmaTM technology, which currently operates at 20 GPM and is scalable to a larger flow. These systems effectively eliminate bacteria and viruses, reduce TDS levels, lower turbidity, and offer the removal of PFAS in multiple water remediation applications.

CTi holds over 40 patents issued domestically and internationally.

Visit our websites for more information:

Follow our social media for real-time updates:

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

YouTube: @cvatinfo

Call or email us:

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

...

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' 'should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to install as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the release date, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.