Tenda's Q3 Slowdown, Explained: Behind The 27% Drop In Launches
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian homebuilder Tenda eased off the gas in the third quarter. From July to September, it launched 14 projects with a combined sales value (VGV) of R$1.56 billion ($294 million), down 27.3% from a year earlier and with one-third fewer projects.
Most of that came from the core Tenda brand at R$1.49 billion ($281 million), while prefab subsidiary Alea added R$76.2 million ($14 million).
Sales cooled but did not stall. Net sales were about R$1.23 billion ($232 million), and cancellations (known in Brazil as distratos) rose 44% year over year to R$176 million ($33 million).
The net sales-over-offer ratio (VSO)-a simple gauge of how fast units sell-slipped to 26.6%, signaling slower absorption but still active demand at entry-level price points.
The company's future pipeline, however, got bigger. Tenda ended the quarter with a land bank valued at R$26.19 billion ($4.94 billion) in potential sales, up 27% from a year earlier-dry powder for launches once market conditions improve.
The story behind the story is the comparison base. Last year's third quarter was inflated by São Paulo's“Pode Entrar” housing program, which temporarily boosted activity and makes today's decline look harsher than the underlying trend.
Strip out that one-off surge, and Tenda's year-to-date launches and sales have been tracking higher than last year.
Buyer Caution Slows Brazil's Affordable Housing Sales
What's changed on the ground is buyer caution: tighter household budgets and stricter screening are lifting cancellations, while builders are nudging prices up where they can, helped by more stable construction costs and the ongoing role of Brazil's subsidized mortgage programs.
Why this matters beyond Brazil: Tenda is a bellwether for affordable housing in one of the world's largest urban markets.
Its launch pace, cancellation rate, and sales speed offer a real -time read on whether low-income families can turn approvals into keys-and whether builders can keep producing homes without overheating costs.
The headline drop tells a story about timing; the bigger land bank tells one about capacity to keep building when demand regains speed.
