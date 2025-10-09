403
U.S. Opinion On Israel's War: Support For Israelis, Criticism Of Netanyahu
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Two years after Oct. 7, 2023, most Americans now distinguish sympathy for Israelis from skepticism toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
Recent national polling shows 59% of U.S. adults view the Israeli government unfavorably, up from about half in early 2024. About 39% say Israel's military campaign has gone too far, while views of the Israeli people remain broadly favorable. Younger voters are the most critical across party lines.
On the right, high-audience voices have aimed their fire at Netanyahu, not Israel. Tucker Carlson has accused Netanyahu of leaning on U.S. politicians and demanding more aid while the civilian toll mounts.
Candace Owens, after departing the Daily Wire, has condemned mass-casualty operations and criticized pressure tactics around unwavering support for Netanyahu.
Clips of these critiques circulate widely on X, Instagram , Facebook, and TikTok, often subtitled in Spanish and Portuguese by large accounts in Spain, Latin America, and Brazil.
Charlie Kirk's killing on September 10, 2025, became a flashpoint. In group-chat screenshots posted shortly before his death, Kirk complained that a $2 million donor pulled out after he refused to drop an event with Carlson.
Turning Point USA acknowledged the authenticity of that screenshot while noting Kirk's public record of supporting Israel. The episode underscored a shift: many conservatives continue to back Israel but are more openly critical of Netanyahu and of aggressive donor or lobby pressure.
Money and laws shape this debate. Under the 2016 U.S.–Israel memorandum of understanding, annual military aid to Israel is $3.8 billion through 2028.
U.S. Political Spending and Laws Shape Debate on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Pro-Israel political spending-particularly by AIPAC and its super PAC, United Democracy Project-ran into the tens of millions of dollars in the 2024 cycle, with roughly $9.9 million spent against Jamaal Bowman, about $5.2 million against Cori Bush, and around $4.7 million backing George Latimer.
About three-dozen U.S. states have enacted anti-BDS measures that limit certain government contracts with companies that boycott Israel; parts of these laws have been narrowed by courts while others remain in effect.
Supporters say the measures counter discrimination; critics say they chill speech. Attempts to police dissent often trigger backlash that further separates support for Israelis from endorsement of any specific Israeli government.
Context on the war and diplomacy: Reported deaths in Gaza now exceed 67,000, alongside immense destruction and displacement.
On October 8–9, 2025, U.S. officials said Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a cease-fire and hostage-release framework brokered in Egypt. Whether that framework holds will strongly influence U.S. debate on aid, conditions, and accountability going forward.
Why this matters
What big voices say guides how millions think. When prominent conservatives separate support for Israel from support for Netanyahu, it widens space for scrutiny of policy choices without rejecting Israel or Israelis.
That shift can affect elections, aid packages, and the public's ability to debate the war, donor influence, and free-speech questions in good faith.
