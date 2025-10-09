Ratcliffe's Three-Year Backing Of Amorim Draws Skepticism As Manchester United History Says Otherwise

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has voiced his confidence in manager Ruben Amorim, saying the Portuguese coach should be given at least three years to rebuild the struggling side. Despite the Premier League giants' poor start to the 2025/26 campaign, Ratcliffe insists Amorim deserves time to restore United's former glory.

United have already suffered three league defeats this season and crashed out of the League Cup. Although they managed to secure a win over Sunderland last weekend, fans remain unconvinced that the club is heading in the right direction.

The Red Devils are coming off one of their worst seasons in modern history - finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing the Europa League final to a chaotic Tottenham Hotspur side. Ratcliffe's recent remarks, however, indicate his willingness to show patience as the club navigates another tough rebuilding phase.

Growing skepticism despite Ratcliffe's support

Not everyone is convinced that Ratcliffe's show of faith will hold for long. Renowned journalist Chris Wheeler questioned the sincerity behind the“three-year plan,” pointing out that Manchester United previously handed Erik ten Hag a contract extension after an FA Cup victory, spent heavily on his preferred players - and still sacked him within months.

“Talk is fairly cheap,” Wheeler told Sky Sports, recalling the club's pattern of abrupt managerial changes.

Many within the footballing community believe Amorim has already been given generous leeway, particularly after United's lowest league finish in decades. In similar circumstances, past managers would likely have been dismissed.

Can Amorim still turn it around?

Amorim has been at Old Trafford long enough to stamp his tactical identity and reshape the squad. The players he no longer wanted have been moved on, while his chosen signings are now part of the setup. Yet, results remain as erratic as ever.

If there is no visible improvement before the season ends, critics argue that patience can no longer replace accountability. For a club with United's history and global stature, finishing near the bottom half of the table is unacceptable.

Ratcliffe's backing of Amorim is a bold move in modern football, where owners rarely tolerate prolonged underperformance.