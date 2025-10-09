Teako Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Backed By Insider And Other Significant Investors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce the closure of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "") of common shares of the Company (""). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 6,153,847 Common Shares at a price of $0.065 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $400,000.06. The Offering was backed by participation from significant investors from Denmark alongside participation from an insider of the Company.

The Company's now largest shareholder, the Norwegian family office owned by Sverre Holte (the " Insider "), participated in the Offering through S.B.S. Capital Management AS and acquired an aggregate of 3,076,923 Common Shares. The Insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction", as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). In completing the Offering, the Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements enumerated in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of the Common Shares purchased, nor the consideration paid by the Insiders exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing exploration activities as well as general working capital purposes to allow more time to pursue its corporate objective of additional project deals and potential revenue-generating third party work. The Company did not pay any finder's fees in cash or securities under the Offering.

All of the Common Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period. The Common Shares have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway, focusing on critical metals such as copper, cobalt, zinc and molybdenum. By leveraging leading-edge exploration technologies and strategic partnerships, Teako aims to address the growing demand for essential minerals while generating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.