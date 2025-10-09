Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordanian Academics Honored With Researcher Award At Saudi Conference


2025-10-09 06:03:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Dr. Maysoun Nahar and Dr. Ibrahim Kurdi from the University of Jordan received the Distinguished Researcher Award at the International Conference on Sustainable Tourism and Heritage (ICSTH), hosted by the University of Ha'il in Saudi Arabia.
According to a university statement issued Thursday, His Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Ha'il Province, presented the award in recognition of the researchers' contributions to advancing sustainable tourism and heritage preservation.
Nahar and Kurdi expressed pride in this recognition, which highlights the University of Jordan's excellence and leadership in scientific research.
They reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing academic and research efforts that support the sustainable tourism sector and strengthen the university's international standing.

MENAFN09102025000117011021ID1110172353

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search