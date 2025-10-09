403
Jordanian Academics Honored With Researcher Award At Saudi Conference
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Dr. Maysoun Nahar and Dr. Ibrahim Kurdi from the University of Jordan received the Distinguished Researcher Award at the International Conference on Sustainable Tourism and Heritage (ICSTH), hosted by the University of Ha'il in Saudi Arabia.
According to a university statement issued Thursday, His Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Ha'il Province, presented the award in recognition of the researchers' contributions to advancing sustainable tourism and heritage preservation.
Nahar and Kurdi expressed pride in this recognition, which highlights the University of Jordan's excellence and leadership in scientific research.
They reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing academic and research efforts that support the sustainable tourism sector and strengthen the university's international standing.
