Jordan Showcases Success In Medical Tourism At Islamic Health Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Jordan's success in becoming a leading regional destination for medical and wellness tourism was highlighted during a session at the 8th Islamic Conference of Health Ministers, held in Amman under the theme "Health is Our Shared Responsibility."The session, titled "Jordan's Success Story as a Destination for Medical and Wellness Tourism," brought together health and tourism experts, ministers, and delegates from member states.Participants praised Jordan's advanced healthcare system, skilled medical professionals, and world-class infrastructure that have made it a hub for regional and international patients.Director General of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation Nisreen Qatamesh, who chaired the session, said Jordan's achievements in medical tourism stem from the competence of its healthcare workforce and its continuous efforts to enhance patient experience and service quality.Dr. Fawzi Al-Hammouri, President of the Private Hospitals Association, said Jordan has been attracting Arab and foreign patients since the 1970s, performing pioneering surgeries that helped establish its reputation as a medical leader in the Middle East.He noted that about 60 percent of hospitals in the Kingdom are privately owned and that Jordan distinguishes itself by having no waiting lists for medical services.Al-Hammouri added that Jordan receives more than 250,000 patients annually and has been recognized by the UN World Tourism Organization as a regional leader in medical and wellness tourism.He emphasized the need to enhance the investment environment, expand digital visa services, and integrate artificial intelligence into healthcare to further improve the patient journey.Senator Yaseen Al-Hasban, head of the Senate Health Committee, said Jordan's legal framework for medical tourism is robust and protects patient rights through legislation such as the Medical Liability Law and the Institutional Accreditation Law. He reaffirmed Parliament's commitment to advancing laws that encourage investment and innovation in the health sector.Sudanese Ambassador to Amman Hassan Swar Al-Dahab commended Jordan's medical excellence and long-standing ties with Sudan, noting cooperation agreements for training Sudanese medical staff and treating patients in Jordan.On the wellness side, Senator Michel Nazzal, chair of the Senate Tourism Committee, underscored Jordan's natural healing assets, including the Dead Sea and more than 16,000 archaeological and tourist sites. He called for greater promotion of Jordan's medical and eco-tourism advantages through digital platforms.Dr. Justin Abu Anzeh, head of the Medical Tourism Unit at the Jordan Tourism Board, said the board is promoting Jordan's "patient experience" through targeted digital marketing and partnerships with influencers to showcase the country's quality healthcare and competitive pricing.Participants concluded by affirming that Jordan's model, combining advanced medicine with natural therapeutic resources, offers a successful example for regional cooperation and contributes significantly to the national economy.The conference, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), gathered ministers, senior officials, and representatives of regional and international health organizations.