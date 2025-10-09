Saudi Arabia Welcomes Gaza Deal, Execution Of US Proposal's 1St Phase

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday the agreement reached on the Gaza Strip and the implementation of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's proposal to end the war in the war-torn enclave and to prepare for a comprehensive and just peace process in the region.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry lauded in a statement the efforts of President Trump and the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye to reach this agreement.
The statement reflected the Kingdom's hopes that this important step would lead to the immediate alleviation of the suffering of the people of Gaza, the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces and the restoration of stability and security.
The statement also expressed desire to prepare for sustainable peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and its capital of East Jerusalem according to UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Solution for Palestine and on Implementing the two-state solution. (end)
