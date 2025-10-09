Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KUNA Launches Training Course On Website News Editing


2025-10-09 06:02:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for the Development of Media concluded on Thursday a training course on website news editing.
The training course featured the participation of the agency's employees, members from the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), and the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA).
The course was presented by senior KUNA editor Mohammad Abu Bakr and focused on the crucial elements and tools related to website news editing.
The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for the Development of Media was established in 1995 with the goal of developing news personnel's journalistic skills. (end)
