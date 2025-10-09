403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KUNA Launches Training Course On Website News Editing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for the Development of Media concluded on Thursday a training course on website news editing.
The training course featured the participation of the agency's employees, members from the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), and the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA).
The course was presented by senior KUNA editor Mohammad Abu Bakr and focused on the crucial elements and tools related to website news editing.
The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for the Development of Media was established in 1995 with the goal of developing news personnel's journalistic skills. (end)
mdm
The training course featured the participation of the agency's employees, members from the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), and the Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA).
The course was presented by senior KUNA editor Mohammad Abu Bakr and focused on the crucial elements and tools related to website news editing.
The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Center for the Development of Media was established in 1995 with the goal of developing news personnel's journalistic skills. (end)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment