'Honour To Serve Our Nation', PM Modi Thanks VP Radhakrishnan For Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude after Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan extended heartfelt wishes on his completing 24 years of public service and entering into the 25th year as the head of government -- first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as PM of India.

PM Modi, responding to the Vice President's message on X, wrote,“Thank you for your kind words, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Ji. It is my honour to serve our nation and work towards fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of 140 crore Indians.”

Vice President Radhakrishnan, in his congratulatory note, lauded PM Modi's journey from Gujarat to the national stage, highlighting his vision of“Rashtra Pratham”, which he said had propelled India from the“fragile five” economies to becoming the world's fourth-largest economy.

“My Heartfelt congratulations our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji on completing 24 years of dedicated service and entering into the 25th glorious year as Head of Government - first at the state level and now as the Pradhan Sevak of Bharat,” the VP said in a post n X on Wednesday.

He credited the Prime Minister's leadership for lifting 25 crore people out of extreme poverty and for steering major national initiatives including Atmanirbhar Bharat, cultural resurgence, and programmes aimed at empowering the poor.

“Your vision of Rashtra Pratham has transformed India from a fragile five economy to the fourth largest economy. It has lifted 25 crore people out of extreme poverty. Your journey inspires millions, rooted in Dharma, Kartavya Bodh & Seva Bhav. From empowering the poor, promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat, to reviving India's cultural pride, your leadership lights the way for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” the VP said.

He further added,“May you continue to guide our Nation with strength, vision, and dedication.”

As PM Modi enters his 25th year in governance, messages poured in from several national leaders and cabinet ministers, who praised his long-standing tenure and governance style.

Home Minister Amit Shah called PM Modi's journey“a testament to unwavering dedication and strategic leadership that reshaped India's global standing.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi's governance had“brought both resilience and confidence to India's institutions and people.”

BJP President J.P. Nadda also joined in, noting that PM Modi's tenure has been marked by“decisive policymaking, welfare outreach, and a deep connection with the aspirations of ordinary citizens.”