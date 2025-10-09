403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Switzerland announces extension of asylum status to Ukrainian migrants
(MENAFN) Switzerland has revealed that it will now grant asylum status to Ukrainian migrants only if they come from areas near the frontline, responding to growing pressure from lawmakers.
Starting November 1, new Ukrainian applicants will receive the 'S' protection status solely if their most recent residence was close to the conflict’s line of contact, according to a statement from the Swiss Federal Council. This status allows individuals to leave Switzerland and return without needing a travel permit.
“When granting temporary protection, a distinction is now made between regions to which return is considered reasonable and unreasonable,” it said in a statement.
Authorities identified several western Ukrainian regions as “reasonable” for refugees to go back to, including Volyn, Rovno, Lviv, Ternopol, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankovsk, and Chernovtsy.
The government also confirmed it will continue providing asylum to other Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2027, to remain aligned with policies in the rest of the Schengen Area.
This move aligns with similar steps taken across Europe to restrict aid for Ukrainians. Reports indicate that last month, Poland implemented stricter welfare regulations for Ukrainian migrants. The new rules stipulate that only refugees who can show that at least one parent is employed and that their children are attending school qualify for child support. Additional welfare programs for Ukrainians are now limited to those who are employed.
Starting November 1, new Ukrainian applicants will receive the 'S' protection status solely if their most recent residence was close to the conflict’s line of contact, according to a statement from the Swiss Federal Council. This status allows individuals to leave Switzerland and return without needing a travel permit.
“When granting temporary protection, a distinction is now made between regions to which return is considered reasonable and unreasonable,” it said in a statement.
Authorities identified several western Ukrainian regions as “reasonable” for refugees to go back to, including Volyn, Rovno, Lviv, Ternopol, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankovsk, and Chernovtsy.
The government also confirmed it will continue providing asylum to other Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2027, to remain aligned with policies in the rest of the Schengen Area.
This move aligns with similar steps taken across Europe to restrict aid for Ukrainians. Reports indicate that last month, Poland implemented stricter welfare regulations for Ukrainian migrants. The new rules stipulate that only refugees who can show that at least one parent is employed and that their children are attending school qualify for child support. Additional welfare programs for Ukrainians are now limited to those who are employed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment