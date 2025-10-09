Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth Till 2029

EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Market Worth?The market size for the artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool has seen a significant expansion over the past few years. Estimations show the market progressing from $0.65 billion in 2024 to $0.83 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including the escalating complexity of clinical trial protocols, expansion of clinical trial data, mounting expenses of conventional clinical trials, enhanced use of digital health records, and an increasing emphasis on trials that revolve around the patient.

The market for the artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool is predicted to observe a significant surge in the coming years. A massive growth up to $2.17 billion by 2029 is forecasted with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. Factors contributing to this projection in the forecast period include a rising demand for personalised medicine trials, an escalating trend towards decentralised clinical trails, an increase in the deployment of natural language processing, a greater focus on patient diversity in trials, and enhanced emphasis on real-time feasibility monitoring. Some key trends to look out for during this forecast period encompass the design of adaptive algorithms for effective site selection, the incorporation of genomic data for precise trial protocols, innovation in automating trial cost and timeline estimations, the creation of tools to improve patient diversity in clinical trials, and the incorporation of multiple-source real-world evidence to precisely determine feasibility.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Market?

The growth of the artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market is likely to be stimulated by the increasing priority given to precision medicine. Precision medicine, which uses information about a patient's genetic makeup, environment, and lifestyle to provide more targeted and effective treatments, is growing in importance thanks to advancements in genomic sequencing and biomarker identification. These advances enable accurate detection and targeted therapies. Artificial intelligence tools for clinical trial protocol feasibility contribute to precision medicine by facilitating data-driven trial design, making them particularly useful for customising treatments for specific patient groups. They also improve efficiency in trials by foreseeing patient recruitment, timelines, and risks, thus enhancing the accuracy and outcomes of clinical research. In 2024, for example, Novotech, a biotechnology company based in Australia, announced that 43% of the 217 FDA-approved oncology therapies in 2023 were precision oncology treatments, with 78 including DNA or NGS-detectable biomarkers. This growing priority on precision medicine is, therefore, fuelling the expansion of the artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Veeva Systems Inc.

• Tempus AI Inc.

• Cytel Inc.

• ArisGlobal LLC.

• Saama Technologies Inc.

• Norstella

• ConcertAI

• Komodo Health Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Sector?

The key players in the artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market are focusing on the development of groundbreaking solutions such as predictive analytics-based trial planning software to boost the precision of protocol design and mitigate trial setbacks. This software, utilizing historical and real-time data from clinical trials, allows the prediction of timelines, risk identification, and the enhancement of study design for more economical and efficient trials. Lokavant Inc, a U.S based clinical intelligence company, for example, in June 2024, launched Spectrum. This is the first AI clinical trial feasibility solution with the aim to improve trials from strategic planning to mid-study re-forecasting. The platform incorporates predictive analytics-based trial planning software enabling constant, real-time feasibility studies, cost, and timeline prediction, as well as financial forecasting without manual interventions. Spectrum facilitates dynamic, real-time (re) forecasting through the integration of live trial data, thus allowing research teams to oversee progress, consider alternative scenarios and optimize enrollment outcomes. This solution also renders highly precise predictions for timelines, costs and operational risks, promoting faster and data-driven decision making throughout the clinical trial lifecycle.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Market Share?

The artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Protocol Design, Site Selection, Patient Recruitment, Risk Assessment, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Data Integration

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Training And Support, Managed Services

View the full artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tool market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Market?

In 2024, the most prominent region in the global market for artificial intelligence clinical trial protocol feasibility tools was North America. The region anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming period is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trial Protocol Feasibility Tool Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Ai Based Clinical Trial Solution Providers Global Market Report 2025

report/ai-based-clinical-trial-solution-providers-global-market-report

Ai In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

report/ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: