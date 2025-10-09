Pulitzer Prize Winners, Acclaimed Filmmakers, Leading Scholars Join Northwestern Qatar Faculty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Northwestern University in Qatar has appointed Refqa Abu-Remaileh, Sarah Kaskas, Lila Hassan, and Shakeeb Asrar to its expanding faculty, further strengthening the university's profile in journalism, film, literature, and investigative reporting.

With diverse experiences spanning academic research and professional practice, the new faculty bring fresh perspectives that will enrich teaching, research, creative scholarship, and student learning across programs.

“I am proud to welcome another stellar faculty cohort to Northwestern Qatar,” said Marwan M Kraidy, Dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar.“Their appointments bolster our great faculty, strengthening our academic programs and enriching the intellectual life of our community, while also advancing knowledge production about the world in ways that reflect our core values of excellence, community, collaboration, and sustainability.”

Abu-Remaileh, who joins as associate professor in residence in the Liberal Arts Program, is a leading scholar of modern Arabic literature and Palestinian cultural production.

Author of the award-winning Country of Words: A Transnational Atlas for Palestinian Literature and former principal investigator of the European Research Council–funded PalREAD project, her courses and research will focus on Arab literature and culture in regional and transnational contexts, opening new entry points into the digital humanities and cross-cultural approaches to literature and film.

Kaskas, assistant professor in residence in the Communication Program, is an award-winning filmmaker, Emmy-nominated producer, and educator.

Her films, which have screened at international festivals including Tribeca and the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, explore resilience and the lived experiences of marginalised communities in Lebanon.

With a focus on socially engaged cinema, she brings distinctive expertise in film as both a creative medium and a critical tool for examining inequities and advancing cultural dialogue.

Hassan joins the Journalism and Strategic Communication Program as assistant professor in residence. Hassan is an investigative journalist whose reporting has appeared in The Washington Post, The Guardian, FRONTLINE, and ProPublica. Recognized with top industry honors, including a Pulitzer Prize, a George Polk Award, and a Peabody, she adds world-class investigative reporting expertise to the growing journalism faculty.

Asrar, a Northwestern Qatar alum, also joins the Journalism and Strategic Communication Program as an assistant professor in residence.

With professional experience at Al Jazeera English, Jigsaw Productions in New York, and award-winning documentary projects, he is the latest addition to the community of faculty who combine academic training with frontline media experience.

“These appointments reflect the richness of Northwestern Qatar's academic community and our commitment to advancing excellence across disciplines,” said Zachary Wright, professor and associate dean for faculty affairs.

“The expertise Professors Abu-Remaileh, Hassan, Kaskas, and Asrar bring will enhance classroom learning and open new avenues for scholarship and collaboration that extend beyond our campus.”

With these additions, Northwestern Qatar further consolidates its position as home to one of the highest concentrations of scholars dedicated to the study of Arab media and culture. As the university expands its faculty body, it continues to enrich its intellectual life while contributing to global conversations on media, storytelling, and cultural expression.