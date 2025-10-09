Uzbekistan Sets Ambitious Goal To Boost Copper Output By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's copper output is set to hit the ground running, aiming for 250,000 tons in the near future and shooting for the stars with a target of 500,000 tons by 2030, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek President's office.

This was announced during a meeting where President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on measures to further develop the electrical engineering industry and enhance its export potential.

Responsible officials reported on large-scale projects aimed at using the country's resource base to produce high value-added products-including servers, industrial electronics, air conditioners, solar panels, measuring instruments, automation systems, and smart cards.

Overall, a portfolio of 157 projects worth a total of $2.1 billion has been formed in the sector. Their implementation is expected to create 14,500 new jobs. In recent years, consistent reforms have been carried out in this field in Uzbekistan, leading to the establishment of modern production facilities and steady growth in both production and export volumes. In the first nine months of this year, industry output increased by 16.3 percent to reach 34 trillion soums (approximately $2.7 billion), while exports amounted to $970 million.

Despite these positive dynamics, the sector still holds significant untapped potential. Among the key priorities are increasing the share of high value-added products, expanding copper deep-processing capacities, and diversifying export markets. Currently, about 60 percent of copper exports come from goods with high added value.

The presentation included proposals aimed at stimulating deeper raw material processing and supporting domestic manufacturers. In particular, it was proposed to introduce discounts for raw material purchases, provide state compensation for part of loan interest exceeding 5 percent, and grant tax and customs incentives to enterprises in the sector.

The meeting also reviewed the activities of electrical engineering technoparks in various regions of the country, emphasizing their growing role in technological innovation and localization of production.

Opportunities for promoting Uzbek-made products in international markets are also expanding. The Uzbek Institute of Standards has joined the International Electrotechnical Commission's (IEC) certification scheme, allowing certificates issued to Uzbek manufacturers to be recognized in 53 countries.

Additionally, the Agency for Technical Regulation, in cooperation with European partners, is developing a conformity assessment system that will enable Uzbek products to carry the“CE” mark, confirming compliance with EU standards. This initiative is expected to at least double exports to European markets.

President Mirziyoyev issued specific instructions to accelerate the implementation of planned projects, maintain high export growth rates, and strengthen Uzbekistan's presence in new foreign markets.

Uzbekistan boasts considerable copper reserves, with international assessments placing the figure at around 45 million tons, positioning it among the foremost global copper deposits. The preeminent reserves are located at the Kal'makyr deposit, an extensive porphyry copper system that concurrently harbors substantial gold concentrations and is recognized as one of the most significant globally.