Romania Showcases Azerbaijan-Armenia-US Deal In Washington As Global Example


2025-10-09 05:08:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9.​ The signing of the trilateral declaration in Washington in August of this year is an example for the world, Ana Birchall, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice of Romania, said at the international conference on "Joining efforts and expanding cooperation to resolve the problem of missing persons," Trend reports.

She thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for organizing the event in Baku.

"For more than 30 years, many Azerbaijanis had been displaced from their ancestral lands and had been living as IDPs. The families of missing persons have been deprived of their international rights. The failure to provide information about the disappearances to their family members is a violation of international humanitarian law.

We are currently in Baku, a city of resilience. We know that the ideas voiced at the conference will be translated into concrete actions after the event," Birchall added.

