Azerbaijan Announces Date For Launch Of Its Premier Regional Data Centers
He asserts that the centers will represent the most substantial
entities not just within Azerbaijan but across the broader regional
landscape.
The cutting-edge data centers are leveraging sustainable technologies and utilizing decarbonized substrates. The primary and secondary data hubs will leverage cutting-edge technologies to optimize carbon footprint mitigation. These infrastructures will incorporate optimized energy utilization, hydric resource management, waste repurposing mechanisms, and passive thermal regulation systems to maintain ecological equilibrium.
AzInTelecom LLC is a government-affiliated Azerbaijani enterprise, founded in 2015, that specializes in the development and provision of various digital services, including cloud infrastructure (AzInCloud), centralized information systems, information security services, and international voice traffic. Azerbaijan's major cloud provider and executor of the Government Cloud project operates under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and, more recently, the Azerbaijan Transportation and Communication Holding (AZCON).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment