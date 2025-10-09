War Update: 217 Clashes On Frontline In 24 Hours, Most Of Them In Pokrovsk And Oleksandrohrad Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 9, on Facebook .

The Russian army carried out 87 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 192 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,827 kamikaze drones were used to attack 4,192 positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, 118 of which were launched from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Bilohiria, Stepnohirsk, Lukianivske, Prymorske, and Hryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Prydniprovske and Virivka in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where personnel were concentrated, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, a warehouse of material and technical resources, and two enemy command and observation posts.

Nine combat clashes were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropping a total of 33 guided bombs, and fired 179 rounds of artillery, including five from multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, there were 34 combat clashes in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadne, Dovhenke, toward Kolodiazne, Kutkivka, Odradne, Dvorichanske, and Lyptsi.

Seven Russian attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector. Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked 15 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Karpivka, Torske, and toward Olhivka and Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 10 times in the areas of Yampil, Vyimka, Fedorivka, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian military did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and toward Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 58 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Dachne, Muravka, and toward the settlements of Myrnohrad, Balagan, Pokrovsk, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the Defense Forces repelled 40 assaults by the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Filia, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Poltavka, and Malynivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Huliaipole sector.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Orikhiv sector. In particular, the invaders attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Kamianske, and toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled one attack by the invaders toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to October 9, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,119,390 servicemen, including 1,020 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff