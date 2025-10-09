Zelensky Confirms Successful Combined Use Of Neptune And Flamingo Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this during a conversation with journalists, reports a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Over the past week - I won't specify in what quantity - our pair of Neptune and Flamingo missiles was used. The corresponding results can be analyzed independently. We're not saying it's a mass deployment of this pair. We're simply saying there has been use, and there are the first tangible results from this weapon of ours,” Zelensky said.

Commenting on Ukraine's retaliatory strikes deep inside Russia, the President noted there were also positive developments in that regard.

“Palianytsia has already, in dozens of cases, started striking enemy ammunition depots. That's positive, because we've had various moments before - and now we're no longer talking about isolated incidents. The second good thing: Our missile drone, Ruta, has hit a target over 250 kilometres away for the first time - a sea platform.

The greatest success is Liutyi, Fire Point - there was a mass deployment of up to 300 units, and that was a serious operation. We now understand that Ust-Luga and Primorsk are within reach. What has happened is, in my view, truly a major success,” the Head of State concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has unveiled the long-range Flamingo cruise missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers. Its photograph was published on Facebook by photojournalist Efrem Lukatsky, who noted that the missile had already entered serial production. The photo was taken on August 14 at an undisclosed location. The caption indicated that the project was developed by the Fire Point company.

Russian army loses another 1,020 soldiers in war against Ukraine

The modernized Neptune has already been successfully operating against ground targets for a year, currently at a range of up to 400 kilometers, and soon expected to reach 1,000 kilometers soon.

Earlier, Zelensky stated that during recent strikes on Russia, Ukraine used exclusively domestically produced weapons, which included not only drones.

Photo: Office of the President