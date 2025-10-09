Zelensky: If Putin Wants To Seize Eastern Ukraine, He Has To Bury Million Of His Soldiers
Recalling his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelensky said:
“What I told him has come true: the Russians will not take the east, and if they want to do so, Putin will have to bury one million of his own people. Because we understood how many he had already buried when he seized 30% of our east since the start of the full-scale invasion, and we can project what he would have to do to try to take all of Donbas or other parts of Ukraine.”
The President of Ukraine also noted that Trump has lost trust in Putin's words.
“Putin lied to Trump. A person who truly wants and is ready for peace cannot keep intensifying strikes. This is an ultimatum through massive attacks. But ultimatums don't work. We want a just peace - and that means there must be a just dialogue. And we are ready for the dialogue format that President Trump has declared. We are ready for a corresponding meeting,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky confirms successful combined use of Neptune and Flamingo missiles
As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to October 8, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,118,370 personnel, including 1,010 losses recorded on October 7.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment