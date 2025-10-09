Azerbaijan Achieves Record-Breaking Performance At CIS Games

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The closing ceremony of the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, has successfully taken place at Ganja Stadium, Azernews reports.

The closing ceremony began with an artistic performance, followed by a general video highlight of the games.

Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the third CIS Games, then addressed the audience, stating that the games had concluded successfully:

"Over the course of eleven days, the cities of Ganja, Shaki, Gabala, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Goygol, and Khankendi, which hosted the Games, became both witnesses to and active participants in this magnificent sports festival. Athletes from eight CIS member states, along with participants from five other countries, showcased their talents and determination across 23 sports. They competed for 235 sets of individual and team medals, bringing unforgettable joy, excitement, and pride to millions of sports fans. The success of this grand sports event is a testament to the vision and commitment of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the development of sports in our country. We can confidently say that the third CIS Games held in Azerbaijan have met the highest standards of organization."

Afterward, the flag of the third CIS Games was lowered, and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The ceremony continued with another artistic performance.

Azerbaijan concluded the Games with an impressive total of 184 medals, including 33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze, securing second place in the overall medal standings.

This result marked Azerbaijan's best performance at the CIS Games since their inception in 2021.

In the first edition of the Games, Azerbaijan won 60 medals (16 gold, 16 silver, and 28 bronze), and in the second edition, 62 medals (10 gold, 17 silver, and 35 bronze).

Russia topped the medal table with 231 (130-61-40) medals. Belarus secured third place, claiming 122 medals (32-38-52).

Seven cities in Azerbaijan, including Ganja, Shaki, Gabala, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Goygol, and Khankandi proudly hosted the third CIS Games.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating in the third CIS Games.

Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.