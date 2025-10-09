Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Continues To Make Significant Efforts To Draw Int'l Community's Attention To Missing Persons Issue - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan Continues To Make Significant Efforts To Draw Int'l Community's Attention To Missing Persons Issue - President Ilham Aliyev


2025-10-09 05:07:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani state continues to make significant efforts to draw the international community's attention to the issue of missing persons, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the international conference on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", Azernews reports.

"For the third time, our country is hosting an international event dedicated to this topic. Since 2002, Azerbaijan has initiated resolutions at the UN General Assembly on missing persons, encouraging states and international organizations to take necessary measures in this regard. In my view, the United Nations should further intensify its efforts in this area," said President Ilham Aliyev.

MENAFN09102025000195011045ID1110172065

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search