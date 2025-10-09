Azerbaijan Continues To Make Significant Efforts To Draw Int'l Community's Attention To Missing Persons Issue - President Ilham Aliyev
"For the third time, our country is hosting an international event dedicated to this topic. Since 2002, Azerbaijan has initiated resolutions at the UN General Assembly on missing persons, encouraging states and international organizations to take necessary measures in this regard. In my view, the United Nations should further intensify its efforts in this area," said President Ilham Aliyev.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment