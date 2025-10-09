403
EU Leaders Welcome Gaza Ceasefire Agreement, Call For Seizing Peace Opportunity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Brussels, Oct 9 (KUNA) - European Union leaders welcomed on Thursday the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages, based on the proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump.
They stressed that the deal represents a major diplomatic breakthrough and a real opportunity to lay the foundations for lasting peace based on the two-state solution.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a statement posted on her account on X, welcomed the announcement of the agreement to ensure a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.
"I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Tأ1⁄4rkiye in achieving this breakthrough," von der Leyen said.
She added, "All parties must now fully uphold the terms of the agreement. All hostages must be released safely. A permanent ceasefire must be established, and the suffering must end."
Von der Leyen stressed that "the European Union will continue to support the swift and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza and will be ready, when the time comes, to help with recovery and reconstruction.
She emphasized that "today's opportunity should be seized to build a credible political path toward lasting peace and security, firmly anchored in the two-state solution."
For his part, EU Council President Antonio Costa welcomed the agreement reached on the initial phase, saying in a post on X that "its implementation paves the way for the long-awaited release of all hostages, a ceasefire in Gaza, and an end to the severe humanitarian crisis on the ground."
Costa commended "the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Tأ1⁄4rkiye in making this breakthrough possible," stressing that "this is a crucial opportunity that must be used to lay the foundation for a lasting peace, grounded in a two-state solution."
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that "the agreement on the first phase of the Gaza peace deal marks a significant breakthrough, a major diplomatic accomplishment, and a real chance to end a devastating war and release all the hostages."
Kallas affirmed that "the European Union will do all it can to support the implementation of the agreement," stressing that this progress "opens the door to a new stage that could lead to a just and lasting peace in the region."(end)
