Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Premier Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

2025-10-09 05:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed on Thursday the agreement on the first stage of US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza.
In a press statement, Starmer described the announcement as "a moment of profound relief that will be felt across the world, but particularly by the civilian population in Gaza and by the prisoners and their families who have suffered over the past two years."
He also commended the tireless diplomatic efforts made by Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, and the US, with the support of regional partners, to secure this crucial first step, stressing the need for this agreement to be fully implemented without delay.
Further, Starmer emphasized the need for this phase to be accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on the entry of necessary humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
The British Prime Minister called on all parties to fulfill their commitments, end the war, and lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace through a sustainable path toward lasting peace.
Yesterday, the US President announced the signing of the first stage of the peace plan between Hamas and the Israeli occupation, which stipulates the release of all prisoners and the withdrawal of occupation forces to an agreed-upon line as a first step toward a strong and lasting peace. (end)
mrn


MENAFN09102025000071011013ID1110172010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

