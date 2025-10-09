Skincare Supplements: Science-Led Goodness

Representational Photo

Modern lifestyles are dynamic and often demanding. Whether you are a working professional or a homemaker, you have to juggle various roles through the day. In such a situation, health needs often get ignored. Health supplements then help to fulfil the nutrition gap that develops due to our active and fast lifestyles. However, while we take health supplements to boost our overall health, we tend to neglect our skin.

The vigour of daily life often shows up on our skin through wrinkles, loss of elasticity, sagging, brittle nails, uneven hair growth, etc. Poor skin care routine coupled with lack of adequate nutrition may also lead to dulling and premature skin ageing. While it mars your outward appearance, it can also lead to decreased self-esteem. You may find yourself shying away from social interactions fearing uncomfortable questions and stares.

Many people, in a bid to rejuvenate their skin and restore its glow, adopt for injecting fillers and cosmetic procedures. Rather than going for these expensive procedures, it is better to use natural supplements that allow you to retain the radiance and glow of your skin. Prevention, as we all know, is always better than cure.

Just like you need protein supplements to aid recovery after a robust workout, your skin can also do with a dose of healthy help. The key ingredients of skincare supplements are Collagen, Biotin, and Hyaluronic acid.

Collagen is proven to boost skin elasticity and hydration levels along with promoting youthful texture . Hydrogen type I collagen can help in reducing fine lines and wrinkles and make skin smoother. Collagen also offers multiple amino acids and nutrients essential for hair growth.